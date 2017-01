Blackpool duo Henry Cameron and Luke Higham have joined non-league side AFC Telford United on short-term loan deals.

The pair, who both came through the youth ranks at Bloomfield Road, will look to gain regular game time by spending the next month with the National League North side.

Both players have featured three times for Blackpool this season, with Higham having also spent time out on loan with Nuneaton.

Cameron has also been capped for the second time by New Zealand.