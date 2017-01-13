Blues to pounce for Payet?

Friday’s transfer rumours from the papers and web

The Sun: Chelsea will make a move for Dimitri Payet, who is refusing to play for West Ham United according to boss Slaven Bilic.

The Times: The Hammers would want a fee of between £35m and £40m before they would let Payet go.

Daily Star: Manchester City, AC Milan and Everton are monitoring Jack Wilshere’s future with Arsenal.

Daily Express: Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is preparing a bid for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

The Sun: Jesse Lingard has agreed a new deal worth £95,000 per week with Manchester United.

Daily Mirror: Leicester City are prearing to sell winger Jeffrey Schlupp to Crystal Palace for £12m.

Daily Mail: Palace boss Sam Allardyce has made an initial £6m bid for Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt.

The Guardian: Leeds United have rejected offers of £7m from Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough for defender Charlie Taylor.