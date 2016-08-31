Blues back in for Luiz?

The transfer stories from at home and abroad on deadline day

Daily Mail: Chelsea will pay £32m to bring back defender David Luiz from Paris St Germain.

Daily Mirror: Crystal Palace will sign Jack Wilshere from Arsenal on a season-long loan.

The Sun: On the other hand, AC Milan would like Wilshere on loan for the season with the option of a £30m deal.

Daily Telegraph: Stoke City are targeting a move for Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony.

Daily Mirror: West Brom will use the sale of Saido Berahino to Stoke City to bid £32m for Watford striker Odion Ighalo.

Daily Mail: Hull City and Lyon will compete to sign AFC Bournemouth winger Max Gradel.

The Sun: David Moyes will bid £6.5m for St Etienne’s Florentin Pogba, brother of Paul.

Daily Telegraph: Spurs are eyeing a move for Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko.