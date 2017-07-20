Blackpool monitoring in demand Newcastle youngster

Blackpool are thought be be among a long list of clubs interested in Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

As many as ten clubs are understood to be monitoring the highly-rated 19-year-old, who will be loaned out by the Premier League newboys.

Longstaff spent the last five months of last season on loan at Kilmarnock where he gained plenty of admirers, having previously been a regular goalscorer for Peter Beardsley's U23 side.

The Scottish Premiership side are interested in bringing him back but Newcastle are also said to be considering offers from a long list of English clubs.

The attacking midfielder, who is also capable of playing in front of the back four, is well regarded by the Magpies but the club want to loan him out again to get him more experience and League One is thought to be his most likely destination.

His uncle is former Blackpool first-team coach Alan Thompson, who is now assistant manager to Lee Clark at Bury.

The Shakers are also thought to be interested in his services, as are fellow League One side Oldham Athletic.

Longstaff has good sporting pedigree as his father David captained Great Britain in ice hockey.