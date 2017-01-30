Yeates set to join Notts County

Blackpool midfielder Mark Yeates has agreed to have his contract cancelled in order to join fellow League Two side Notts County.

The winger, who was out of contract in the summer, has agreed to terminate his deal with the Seasiders to spend the rest of the season with the Magpies.

Although Notts County have announced the deal, it hasn't been confirmed by Blackpool as they're still waiting for ratification from the Football League - although this is expected to be finalised by Tuesday morning.

Talking to Notts County's official website, Yeates said: "I'm over the moon. When I got told about the interest it was a no brainer for me.

"I know a few of the lads in the dressing room and that'll probably make it easier to settle in.

"I just want to get on the ball and try to make things happen - whether that be behind the front man or from out wide. I've always been about trying to make chances and I try to chip in with the odd goal when I can."

Notts manager Kevin Nolan added: "It's great to have Mark on board. He has vast experience and adds to our quality in attacking areas.

"I thoroughly look forward to working with him."