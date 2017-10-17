Win tickets for Blackpool FC v Middlesbrough Under-21

Blackpool welcome Middlesbrough Under-21s to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday November 1 for their final Checkatrade Trophy group game and we have 20 free tickets to give away.

The Gazette has teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of theCheckatrade Trophy, to offer five lucky fans the chance to win four tickets each for the 7pm match, in which victory will secure a place for Gary Bowyer’s side in the next stage.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question:

Which club did Blackpool beat in their latest Checkatrade Trophy match this month? Email your answer, along with your name, full address and a daytime telephone number to tango@

blackpoolgazette.co.uk

Entries must reach us by 5pm next Monday, October 23.

Over 1.2 million consumers visit the Checkatrade.com website every month looking for recommended tradespeople local to them. If you need a tradesperson, search by your location on www.checkatrade.com..

Terms & Conditions

The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Blackpool/Fleetwood Town’s regulations and the conditions of entry relevant to those tickets.

The prize tickets are among home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason.