Wilson to spend rest of the season with AFC Fylde

Blackpool defender Macauley Wilson has extended his loan deal with AFC Fylde and will now spend the rest of the season with the club.

The 19-year-old defender, who first joined the club in November, has put in a number of impressive performances for The Coasters.

He will now look to build on the seven league appearances he's made so far in the Vanarama National League North.

Pool manager Gary Bowyer said the deal works well for both clubs.

“I’m delighted for him," he said. "Like any young player they need to be playing games.

“Sometimes coming out of the youth team and straight into the first time can take some a little longer than others.

“We’re delighted with the relationship with Fylde where they’re happy to use him and they’re looking after him very well.

“So we’re going to continue doing that until the end of the season, but it’s not a case of chucking Macauley out of the football club.”