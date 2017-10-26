Whirlwind week for Spearing at Blackpool

Jay Spearing believes his unexpected game time can only stand him in good stead for Blackpool.

Having only made his debut in the 1-1 draw at Walsall, the midfielder made his third start in eight days against Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Manager Gary Bowyer admitted he hadn’t planned on giving the former Bolton Wanderers man so much game time so early but said his hand had been forced by injury to Jimmy Ryan.

The 28-year-old acknowledged the three games had been “tough” but says he is prepared to play whenever he is called upon.

Spearing said: “It feels different, having gone from not playing a game for six months to playing three in a week.

“It’s been a little bit tough but I’ve had some good game time and hopefully that will stand me in good stead.

“I’ll be training hard with the boys during the week to try to put right those things we got wrong against Wigan and hopefully get three points against Northampton on Saturday.”

Spearing was given the captaincy for the 3-1 defeat by Wigan after Clark Robertson joined Ryan in the treatment room.

On being given the armband, Spearing added: “It’s something I’m happy about.

“To get the trust from the gaffer and the players at any club and be given the armband is an honour for me and my family, who were watching.”

Ahead of the trip to Sixfields, Spearing accepts improvements need to be made but says the injuries didn’t help against Wigan.

Having been brought to the club play alongside Ryan, Spearing had to step up to the plate in the absence of the former Fleetwood Town man but he insists there are others who can step in and play in that midfield role.

“I wouldn’t say there was extra pressure on my shoulders,” he said.

“I’ve known Jimmy for a long time and we know each other’s games inside out, but there’s plenty of other lads here - like Cooke, Longstaff and even Ollie (Turton) - who can play alongside us. We’ve got a good set of lads.

“You can tell we want to play football but Saturday against Wigan was just one of those days where set pieces have knocked us back.

“But we were happy with the effort and the work rate we put in but we go again.”

Blackpool slipped down to second in their Checkatrade Trophy group after Wigan Athletic beat Middlesbrough 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Pool’s final group game comes at home next Wednesday against Middlesbrough, kick off 7pm.