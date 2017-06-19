When are the League One 2017/18 fixtures released?

Blackpool and Fleetwood Town will find out who they will play on the first day of the League One 2017/18 season when the fixtures are released this Wednesday.

The EFL will release the fixtures for all three divisions at 9am on June 21.

Besides the opening day clash, fans are always keen to look out for the festive fixtures over Christmas and New Year.

Both Pool and Town fans will also be keeping an eye out for the fixtures against one another as well as fellow local sides Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

The first round of the EFL Cup, which will be known as the Carabao Cup next season, will take place immediately after the season openers on August 5.

Blackpool and Fleetwood have already been found out their first round opponents.

Key dates to look out for:

- Season starts: weekend of August 5, 2017

- Carabao Cup starts: week commencing August 7, 2017

- Checkatrade Trophy starts: week commencing August 28, 2017

- Regular season ends: weekend of May 5, 2018

- Play-Off Finals: weekend of May 26-28, 2018