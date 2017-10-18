We were the dominant team, says Bury boss Lee Clark

Bury manager Lee Clark says Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat to Blackpool was a "tough pill to swallow".

Curtis Tilt's winning goal 17 minutes from time came against the run of play after Clark's Bury side had been the dominant side for much of the second half.

But Gary Bowyer's side held on for the three points which takes them up to seventh in the League One table and extends their unbeaten run at home to six matches.

Clark, who managed the Seasiders from 2014 to 2015, said: "I thought we were excellent and we should have got something from the game.

"I was delighted with us, especially in the second half where we were totally the dominant team.

"I would have been disappointed just to draw but to lose the game is a tough pill to swallow.

"We gave away a disappointing goal in the first half but we still did lots of good things, but we probably let Blackpool's system effect us a little bit too much.

"But second half we were superb and for us not to get anything from the game is a bit galling.

"It's ridiculously frustrating because it's doing the basics and if you don't do that, you don't win games.

"We've let our man go for a free header from five or six yards out (for the winning goal) and when you do that, it proves costly."