We deserve Blackpool's respect, says Boreham Wood boss

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard says his side deserves Blackpool's respect ahead of Saturday's FA Cup first round clash.

The National League side will be looking to cause an upset when the Seasiders make the journey down to the capital this weekend.

Boreham Wood’s 2-2 draw at home to Bromley last Saturday saw Garrard’s side extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.

That run sees them sit tenth in the National League table, just a point off the play-offs and a further six points adrift of league leaders Dover Athletic, and Garrard believes his side have all the tools to cause Blackpool plenty of problems.

He said: “I said to the boys after the game against Bromley there has to be belief.

“I believe that we can go and put on a right show against Blackpool and although we’re the underdog, I think we suit that tag especially against the teams above us.

“I feel we’ve got the personnel in there that are still capable of playing a level above and potentially the level above that as well.

“So I don’t fear the game and I don’t fear us getting on the front foot and trying to dominate the game like we do.

“I know Blackpool will want to come here and look to progress because for them it’s a massive opportunity to get into the second round - just as it is for both sides.

“I hope they give us the respect because I think we deserve it.”