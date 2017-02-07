We can't dwell on the past, says Pool's Matt

Jamille Matt says the Blackpool squad needs to pick themselves up and make the most of their busy month of fixtures.

The Seasiders return to action tonight for their second of seven February fixtures with a home game against Crawley Town, as they look to pick up their first league win of 2017.

It means Gary Bowyer’s men can’t afford to dwell on their disappointing 1-1 draw against Colchester United at Bloomfield Road on Saturday – a game they really should have won considering the sheer number of chances they created.

Pool’s slump in form has seen them drop down the League Two table to 14th but Matt, who scored the opener on Saturday, says the players can’t afford to dwell on past results.

“It’s a frustrating result but obviously the games come thick and fast now and there’s another game on Tuesday,” he said.

“So we’ll have to pick ourselves up and try and get three points there. It’s another one where you have to take the point and move onto Tuesday.”

Blackpool had 22 shots on goal but failed to find that all-important second which would have handed them their first win at home since the 4-1 thrashing of Newport County back in November.

But Pool failed to show a clinical touch in front of goal which has been a common ill of their season.

“I think it’s the story of our season really,” Matt added. “It was a good performance and we created many chances. Obviously we took the lead but we were disappointed to concede another poor goal.

“I was pleased to score and pleased to give the team the lead. It was my first goal for a while and if my goals bring results then I will be happy.”

The striker, scoring for the first time in nine games, believes the impressive showings of Blackpool’s January signings against Colchester gives them reason to be positive with Jordan Flores, Neil Danns and Nathan Delfouneso all impressing in the 1-1 draw.

Matt, who netted Pool’s goal from a Deflouneso cross, says he is looking forward to watching the side gel over the coming weeks.

He said: “There’s a few debutants who performed well and I thought they bedded in well.

“We were on the front foot from the start and it looked like there was only going to be one team that was going to win it.

“Nath’s a quality player so it’s easy to work with good players. He’s come in and had an impact, with a couple of assists and scoring on his debut.

“It looked like only one team would win it from my point of view, but it just didn’t fall for us. The one fell for them in our box yet look at how many balls we put into their box but nothing fell for us.”

However, the afternoon turned sour for Pool, who lost Jim McAlister late on with a fractured tibia and Matt, on behalf of the whole dressing room, passed on his best wishes.

He said: “I’m absolutely gutted for Jim. He’s probably the most honest pro I’ve ever come across, he puts it in every single day.

“He would never stay down if it wasn’t a bad injury and you can tell how the lads reacted because they were gutted for him.

“They weren’t happy with the challenge and I thought it was a poor one. We’ve just got to wish Jim best and hope he has a speedy recovery.”