We are still lining up targets, says Pool boss

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says he is still in the market for reinforcements but insists he won't be forced into signing players just for the sake of it.

The Seasiders brought in two new faces last week as Nathan Delfouneso returned for his fourth spell with the club on a permanent deal until the end of the season, while winger Sanmi Odelusi joined on loan from Wigan.

But with less than a week of the January transfer window remaining, Bowyer says he's not done there and expects to be busy right up until the deadline.

“We’re still looking at getting the right one, we’re not just going to sign anybody," he said.

“A lot of people in January make mistakes and panic but we won’t do that. We’ve got one or two who can play in that position (defence) if needed but I’m still in the hunt.

“One or two might become available and it’s like a domino effect from the top down.

“We are just lining up targets and seeing who’s available but some of it is just a waiting game.

“You might as well just open the window for the last two days rather than having the whole month, but you just get on with it.”

One player who might be coming in is Radcliffe Borough striker Raul Correia, who is currently on trial with the Seasiders.

The 21-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for the Evo-Stick Northern Premier Division side this season, is looking to impress in training.

“I’m surprised at how it gets reported so quickly but I understand the world that we live in now," Bowyer said.

“It’s a great story for him but he’s only had one training session with us and he’ll be in again on Thursday. We’ll take it after that and have a look at what to do with him.

“It’s a good story and I don’t mind giving people the opportunity if they’re good enough and he’s a nice lad.”

Midfielder Michael Cain, meanwhile, returned to his parent club Leicester City earlier this week after Blackpool agreed to terminate his loan deal early and Bowyer wished him well for the future.

He said: “It’s not quite worked out for Michael but the lad has got a lot of talent with the ball at his feet. We wish him all the best as well."