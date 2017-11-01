WATCH BACK: The Gazette’s weekly Fylde Football chat took place earlier today

Blackpool writer Matt Scrafton and Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick discussed all the big topics and latest news from both clubs.

There was plenty to discuss thanks to this week’s packed fixture schedule, which sees both sides play three times in a week.

The Seasiders, coming off the back of their 1-0 defeat at Northampton, are in Checkatrade Trophy action against Middlesbrough U21 tonight before they travel to Boreham Wood on Saturday for their FA Cup first round tie.

The Cod Army, meanwhile, gained a creditable 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers last night having beaten Oxford United 2-0 at Highbury at the weekend. All focus now turns to their FA Cup clash against Chorley, which is being screened live on BT Sport.

