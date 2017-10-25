WATCH BACK: All your Blackpool and Fleetwood questions answered in our live Q&A

The Gazette held their weekly Fylde Football chat today.

Fleetwood reporter Rosie Swarbrick and Blackpool writer Matt Scrafton discussed all the big topics and latest news from both clubs.

This week’s installment came after the two sides took on each other in the quarter final of the Lancashire FA Cup at Poolfoot Farm.

There was plenty to talk about with both clubs looking to get back to winning ways this weekend as both the Cod Army and the Seasiders went down to defeats last Saturday.

Fleetwood host Oxford United at Highbury on Saturday while Blackpool travel to Northampton.