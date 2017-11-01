WATCH: All your Blackpool and Fleetwood questions answered in our live Q&A

The Gazette’s weekly Fylde Football chat is being held at the earlier time of 11.30am today.

Blackpool writer Matt Scrafton and Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick will discuss all the big topics and latest news from both clubs.

There is plenty to discuss thanks to this week’s packed fixture schedule, which sees both sides play three times in a week.

The Seasiders, coming off the back of their 1-0 defeat at Northampton, are in Checkatrade Trophy action against Middlesbrough U21 tonight. They will then travel to Boreham Wood on Saturday for their FA Cup first round tie.

The Cod Army, meanwhile, gained a creditable 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers last night having beaten Oxford United 2-0 at Highbury at the weekend. All focus now turns to their FA Cup clash against Chorley, which is being screened live on BT Sport.

Tune in on The Gazette’s Facebook page at 11.30am.