Villa and Everton monitoring Osayi-Samuel

Everton and Aston Villa are rumoured to be interested in securing the services of Blackpool teenager Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The 19-year-old, who has already made over 50 appearances for the Seasiders, is said to be attracting the interest from the two high-profile clubs according to the Sun on Sunday.

The winger, who has also been deployed in a forward role in recent weeks, has caught the eye of several clubs since making his debut in 2015 but Everton and Villa are known to have sent scouts.

Osayi-Samuel's contract is set to expire at the end of the season but Blackpool have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.