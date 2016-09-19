Vassell: Nobody will be able to stop Blackpool

Blackpool will be “unstoppable” once they get on a run, claims Kyle Vassell.

The Seasiders sit in a lowly 18th position after winning only two of their opening eight League Two games but bullish Vassell, who scored his fourth of the season in Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Carlisle, claims they will soon climb the table.

The striker said: “We’ve outplayed teams and it’s a tough, tough league.

“If we keep doing what we’re doing, then we’re going to win games and when we get on a run I think we’ll be unstoppable.”

The 23-year-old former Peterborough frontman played a key role last weekend, when his goal kick-started Pool’s comeback from two goals down. Vassell’s close-range header allowed the Tangerines to get on the front foot, with strike partner Armand Gnanduillet going on equalise.

Carlisle, who remain the only unbeaten side in the division, had taken a grip on the game with two goals in seven minutes after half-time.

Vassell was proud to help Pool fight back for a draw but thought they deserved more.

“We were disappointed not to get all three points,” he said. “We should have won the game in the first half. Their keeper was man of the match. But in the end it’s a good result getting a point when we were 2-0 down.”

Vassell had been inches away from breaking the deadlock in the goalless first half, when his low shot was tipped round the post superbly by Carlisle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie.

Vassell said: “Not many keepers in the league will save that. It was going right into the bottom corner. He got them that point.”

The striker, whose other League Two goal for Pool came in the opening-day win over Exeter, said he was surprised by Carlisle’s two goals in quick succession.

“It all happened so quickly and you’re thinking, ‘Here we go again’. We had to fight back and to be fair we did.

“A personal positive for me is that I scored a good goal at a good time. It helped us come back in the game but I wanted the three points.

“As soon as I scored I thought we were going to win – definitely when Armand scored.

“But they just sat in and brought on their big centre- backs, who were mopping up in the box. It became difficult because there wasn’t much space to play in.”