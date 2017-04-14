Vassell can’t believe he hasn’t scored more

Blackpool top scorer Kyle Vassell has made the frank admission that he is underwhelmed by his season’s 13-goal haul.

The striker, who returned to the starting line-up against Grimsby Town last weekend, has only scored twice since the turn of the year in what has been an injury-plagued 2017.

He spent a month out of action with a broken foot and has had to bide his time in recent games due to the good form of Mark Cullen – but the 24-year-old is adamant he’ll be firing on all cylinders for the final run-in and has his eyes on more goals.

He said: “If you’d asked me at the beginning of the season about 13 goals, I would have said ‘I’m going to do more than that’ and I still can do more than that.

“If you’d have asked me in December, I’d have said ‘no way’ because I was in rich form and I thought I was going to score at least every other week.

“That’s how football goes. Strikers do that, go on runs like that.

“But I’ll just keep going and I probably should have scored one of the chances I got on Saturday.

“Goals have never been a doubt in my game. I’ll always score goals.

My job is to run around and get the ball back, but my number one job is to score goals, so I need to make sure I am on my job in the next five games.”

The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways against Accrington Stanley this afternoon after losing their last two games.

Last week’s 3-1 defeat against the Mariners condemned Gary Bowyer’s side to their first back-to-back defeats of the season but Vassell says the players can’t afford to dwell on what was a match to forget.

“It was a disappointing game, a disappointing result and it’s best to just put that one behind us and look forward to this weekend,” he added.

“We can’t think about it too much or dwell on it because we’ve got no time to.

“We’ve got five big games ahead of us and we’re looking forward to that.

“The gap (to the top seven) hasn’t got any bigger but a few teams have now caught up. We’re not worried about any other teams, though. We’re still very confident in what we can achieve.”

Vassell says he has no concerns about his fitness heading into the final five games, and he says his focus is now firmly on the Easter period and the games remaining.

“I’m now playing on happiness and energy because, all in all, I’ve had about six weeks out since the turn of the year, even though it hasn’t all been in one spell,” the former Peterborough United man said.

“I’ve got bundles of energy now and I just want to release it all, win games and achieve with this club.”