UPDATED: Aldred completes Bury move

The long running saga over Tom Aldred’s future has now come to an end with the defender signing for Blackpool’s League One rivals Bury.

The centre back, who took over a month to weigh up his options, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Gigg Lane.

Aldred, who is based in Bolton, was out of contract at Blackpool but was offered a new deal just days after their Wembley triumph.

It is understood Aldred’s preference was to stay at Bloomfield Road but the club opted against matching the wages offered by Bury.

He underwent a medical yesterday and his arrival at Gigg Lane has been confirmed this evening.

He will now work with former Pool manager and current Shakers’ boss Lee Clark for a second time in his career.

Speaking of his new signing, Clark said: “Tom comes to join us with a determination to defend. He’s strong, physical and a leader and a great communicator both on and off the pitch.

“He is an aggressive, strong, physical young man and a no nonsense defender who can play when he is given time. He understands what the role is about when defending.

“We felt it was necessary to add him to the group.

“We’ve been working this deal for a long time and Tom was one of the first players that we spoke to. Obviously, I know him because I took him to Blackpool, he’s won Player of the Year there twice.

"He’s a winner, he ticks the box in that he has won promotion. There were other clubs interested in him and we are delighted that he is with us.”

The 26-year-old made 103 appearances for the Seasiders having first joined the club from Accrington Stanley in February 2015.

He suffered a tumultuous start to his time on the Fylde Coast having been sent off on his debut in the 4-4 draw against Nottingham Forest, before going on to experience successive relegations with the club.

But he was an ever present at the heart of Pool’s defence during their brief spell in League Two and was voted the club’s Player of the Year last season.

He also came second in The Gazette’s Player of the Year vote, finishing behind Kelvin Mellor.

He will fondly remember his last game in a tangerine shirt, which came in Pool’s 2-1 win against Exeter City which clinched promotion for Gary Bowyer’s men and saw Aldred lift the League Two play-off final trophy at the national stadium.