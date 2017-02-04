UPDATE: McAlister suffers broken leg

It has now been confirmed that Blackpool midfielder Jim McAlister sustained a broken leg suffered in the 1-1 draw against Colchester United.

U's substitute Sean Murray was shown a straight red for his late and rash challenge on McAlister, who was stretchered off and immediately rushed to hospital for scans, which showed he had fractured his tibia.

The 31-year-old doesn't require surgery at this stage and is now resting up at home with his right leg in a cast for safe healing.

A full timescale on his recovery will be announced in due course, a club spokesman said.

It meant Colchester were forced to end the game with nine men after Tom Eastman had earlier hobbled off with three changes already made, but the Seasiders were unable to take advantage.

Speaking after the match, Pool boss Gary Bowyer said: "The most frustrating bit from this afternoon is the potential loss of Jim McAlister, which puts things into perspective.

"He's going to hospital now in an ambulance with a suspected broken leg.

"We hope it's not that and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"It was a shocker of a challenge I'm afraid and a red card all day long. But hopefully we can get some good news and it's not as bad as it's first feared."

A club spokesman said: "Jim and his family would like to place on record their thanks to club physio Phil Horner, club doctor Dominic O'Dowd and the doctors, nurses and paramedics who provided medical assistance yesterday.

"They would also like to thank those who have been in contact to pass on their best wishes, including Colchester United midfielder Sean Murray, who has apologised for the tackle which led to the injury."

