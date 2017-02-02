UEFA cash windfalls for Fleetwood and Blackpool

Fleetwood Town and Blackpool have both received cash windfalls from UEFA following last year’s European Championships.

Football’s European governing body revealed that a total of 38m Euros were paid to 60 English clubs who contributed players for Euro 2016 matches, with the Fylde coast’s two EFL clubs among the beneficiaries.

Town have been awarded over €177,000 euros (around £152,500) because of defender Conor McLaughlin’s involvement in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2016 campaign, whereas Blackpool’s share of €16,700 (£14,370) came from a more unlikely source.

Attacker Sergei Zenjov has earned Blackpool the cash boost over two years after leaving the club.

Zenjov played in five qualifiers for Estonia, including the 1-0 defeat by England in Tallinn, during his brief nine-match stint at Pool in the early months of the 2014-15 campaign.

The 27-year-old, who left the club in December ’14, now plays for the Gamala club in Azerbaijan.

Right-back McLaughlin played in seven qualifiers for Northern Ireland and in the group game against Romania at last summer’s finals in France.