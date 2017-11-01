Trophy tie is an opportunity for Seasiders

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has revealed his side’s woeful display in their defeat to Northampton could alter the way he approaches their two upcoming cup ties.

The Seasiders suffered their second league defeat on the bounce after their 1-0 reversal at Sixfields at the weekend, which Bowyer described as one of the worst games he’s been involved with during his time as Blackpool manager.

Pool now face two cup games in the space of four days, with a home game against Middlesbrough’s Under-21s coming up first in the Checkatrade Trophy this evening before they travel to Boreham Wood at the weekend for their FA Cup first round tie.

Bowyer has previously used the cup competitions, the Checkatrade Trophy especially, as opportunities to rotate his side and to give some of those on the fringes of his first team some much-needed game time.

But when asked if the cup games will provide a chance for some of Blackpool’s fringe players, Bowyer said: “That was possibly the case before this game, but we’ll see.

“To be perfectly honest we haven’t got that many bodies to change it up anyway.

“One or two of the young ones might get a sniff of it but not many.”

Blackpool go into tonight’s final Checkatrade Trophy group game against a youthful Middlesbrough outfit knowing a win would be enough to see them progress to the next round.

They currently sit in second place in the northern section of Group B, having won one and lost on penalties against Wigan Athletic, while tonight’s opponents have lost both of their games.

The group leaders, Wigan, don’t play their final game against Accrington Stanley until next Tuesday.

Bowyer had hoped a good performance and a positive result against Northampton would have seen his side sitting pretty in the League One table before their mini-break.

But the Pool has called on his men to put the defeat behind them and put things right as soon as possible.

“We spoke about how if we did things properly and won the game then we could certainly be sat in the play-offs or putting teams in the play-offs under pressure,” he added.

“But that performance didn’t warrant the three points or us moving up the table.

“But what we’ve got to do now is put it down as a bad day at the office and move on.”

Blackpool fans are reminded that tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy game kicks off at the earlier time of 7pm.

Elsewhere, tickets are now on sale to season ticket holders of five years plus for Pool’s game at local neighbours Fleetwood Town on Saturday, November 25.

The club has been allocated 913 tickets – 650 standing and 263 seating – for the fixture at Highbury Stadium, plus seven pairs of wheelchair tickets.