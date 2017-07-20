Trialist becomes Blackpool's tenth signing of the summer

Goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi has become Blackpool’s tenth signing of the summer following a successful trial with the club.

The Congo international has put pen-to-paper on an initial two-year contract, with the club holding an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

The 23-year-old shot stopper, who was born in France, moves to Bloomfield Road after leaving South African side Free State Stars last month. He missed the first part of last season with an achilles injury.

On the books of Lille and Lens in his formative years, Mafoumbi made his professional debut with Lens B in 2011 and has also spent time in Bulgaria with Stara Zagora.

The shot-stopper has been training with Blackpool for the past few weeks and featured in the recent pre-season friendly against Southport.

He said: “I’m very happy and feeling good here. It’s my first time in England and I’m happy to sign for Blackpool."

The deal remains subject to international clearance being received.

Meanwhile, the squads for Saturday’s friendlies against Salford City and Radcliffe Borough will be released tomorrow.

Mark Cullen, who has yet to feature for the Seasiders in pre-season, is hoping to be fit to play his first game of the summer.

The striker suffered an injury in Pool’s play-off semi-final second leg against Luton Town and played through the pain barrier during the Wembley showpiece against Exeter City.

He is thought to be close to returning though having took part in a fitness test before Blackpool’s 3-1 friendly win against Southport last Saturday.

The prices for Saturday's double header are as follows:

Salford City vs Blackpool

- £7 adults

- £3 concessions (60+, under-16 and students with ID)

- Free for under-5s (with a paying adult)



Radcliffe FC vs Blackpool

- £5 adults

- £3 concessions

- £1 under-16s (with a paying adult)