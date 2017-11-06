Trevor Sinclair: I hope High Court ruling is a tipping point for Blackpool

TV pundit and former Blackpool FC star Trevor Sinclair hopes the High Court ruling against the Oystons will prove “a tipping point” in the club’s history which results in a “change of direction” and brings the fans flooding back to Bloomfield Road.

Sinclair told The Gazette he hopes today’s momentous events will signal a fresh start for a reunited Seasiders.

Asked if he thought the Oystons would now sell, the BBC pundit said: “We don’t know yet but it is not sustainable for a club to continue without home fans and it’s starting to hurt them financially.

“Hopefully this will be a tipping point and bring about the change in direction which the fans want.

“We don’t know if there are any parties or consortium's out there but fingers crossed there will be some resolution which will enable the fans to go back because that is what Gary Bowyer and the players need and what they deserve.

“Bowyer has done exceptionally well but there was so little support at Wembley and the fans have been staying away in droves.

“Hopefully the football club can move forward with new owners. I’m sure it will be like a carnival for the first few games and the fans will come back.”