Transfer Deadline Day Countdown

The latest transfer stories concerning clubs in the North West

Lancashire Post: Preston North End remain on the trail of Robbie Keane.

Blackpool Gazette: Seasiders’ boss Gary Bowyer was close to signing a player last night – but felt he didn’t know enough about him to complete the deal.

Burnley Express: Burnley are interested in Norwich City’s Robbie Brady and have made an offer for Hull City’s Robert Snodgrass.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway is reportedly in talks over a switch to Oldham Athletic.

Wigan Evening Post: Athletic are believed to be close to confirming the signing of former Galatasaray midfielder Jem Karacan.

Lancashire Post: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley is hopeful of bringing in players before Saturday’s trip to Leyton Orient.

Blackpool Gazette: Jack Redshaw’s potential loan move to Mansfield Town has fallen through.

The Sun: Manchester United are planning a £70m summer bid for Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva.