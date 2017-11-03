Todd: Tough tie ahead for the Seasiders

Blackpool first-team coach Andy Todd says the Seasiders are under no illusions how tough tomorrow’s FA Cup clash against Boreham Wood will be.

The Seasiders travel down to the capital to face a side who are currently unbeaten in their last seven games and sit 10th in the National League table.

Pool managed to see off two National League North sides in Kidderminster Harriers and Brackley Town at Bloomfield Road last season but Todd believes this game presents more of a challenge.

He said: “The FA Cup is the biggest competition domestically and it’s one we want to progress in but we are under no illusions how tough this game is going to be.

“They are seven unbeaten in the league, they’re at home and they have an effective style of football. So we’re going to have to be at our best to get through to the next round.

“Last year we had two home games against non-league opposition but this is going to be a tougher game I think, with it being away from home.

“They will see us as a scalp and we’re going to have to make sure we’re not.

“The FA Cup has a history of throwing up shocks, we’ve just got to make sure it’s not us.”

Blackpool fielded a second-string side in the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday for their 4-1 win against Middlesbrough but they are expected to go as strong as possible on Saturday.

Todd added: “We’ll be looking to send a strong squad down there and whatever team is selected we will be trying to win the game.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game so we have to apply ourselves correctly and make sure we are in the right frame of mind to get through.

“Whatever comes our way we have to deal with it. I’m told it’s a good pitch but it’ll be a tight stadium with a good atmosphere but it’s nothing we can’t handle.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence but it’s all about us and how we go about it. So I can only talk about Blackpool Football Club and make sure our players only focus on ourselves.”