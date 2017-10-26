Todd: Cobblers win is not a shoo-in

Blackpool first-team coach Andy Todd has warned the Seasiders not to take Northampton Town lightly.

The Seasiders head to Sixfields to face a Northampton side who are currently struggling in the League One relegation zone.

Despite winning 2-1 at Gillingham last weekend, the Cobblers remain bottom of the form table with just one win from their last eight league games. They have also lost five of their seven games at home this season.

But Todd, who enjoyed a short loan spell at Northampton in 2008, says his Blackpool side are solely focused on getting back to winning ways.

He said: “It’s a tough game for us, there are no easy games. They’ve had a good result at Gillingham last week.

“But we go there looking to bounce back from the Wigan game and we will be concentrating on ourselves.

“Wigan are a good team and they play good football, but that result has gone now.

“We know it’s a tough game and we need to be at it on Saturday because they’re fighting to get out of the relegation zone. But more importantly for us, we’re fighting to get back into the play-off positions.

“We move on quickly from defeats and the best way to get it out of our system is to get a performance and a result at Northampton. It’s as simple as that.”

The Cobblers are managed by former Premier League striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who took the reins at Sixfields at the start of September.

Todd, a former Premier League player himself, believes Hasselbaink is just as good a manager as he was a player.

He added: “Jimmy was a good player. His movement was good, he knew where the goal was and he had pace and strength.

“It’s no wonder he played for top clubs, because he was a very good striker and now he’s an equally good manager.

“He was a tough guy but he was an intelligent footballer as well.

“He knew where to move and where to be. I enjoyed playing against him.”