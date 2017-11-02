Todd: Blackpool bounced back in style

Blackpool first-team coach Andy Todd was pleased with how his side managed to bounce back from back-to-back league defeats with a confidence-boosting victory in the Checkatrade Trophy.

The Seasiders put Middlesbrough to the sword with a convincing display, with their 4-1 win securing their passage through to the next round of the competition.

Todd, who took charge alongside assistant manager Terry McPhillips in the absence of manager Gary Bowyer, was pleased how Pool had managed to get back to winning ways after their dismal 1-0 defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

He said: “We always wanted to bounce back from Saturday’s game and I think we managed to do that with a decent performance and a win, which is what we set out to do.

“It was all about our application and attitude and it will be the same case in the FA Cup on Saturday (against Boreham Wood).

“It’s always important to bounce back from the sort of performance we put in against Northampton. We knew we didn’t do ourselves justice.

“But that’s gone now and we always wanted to bounce back and we have done.”

Danny Philliskirk staked a claim for a spot in the first team with a well-taken brace while Sean Longstaff and Sessi D’Almeida also found the back of the net with impressive long-range strikes.

Todd added: “This competition gives players who have been out of the team the chance to prove themselves and a chance to get themselves fit.

“People might knock the competition but it’s one we want to win.

“Selection headaches is what we want, that’s why we have a squad of players. We don’t want it to be an easy decision to pick the team.

“Players have got to fight for their place and once they have it, you’ve got to earn the right to keep it.

“There were some good performances out there and a few of them staked a claim for Saturday, which is exactly what we wanted.”