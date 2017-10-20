Tilt: We're going to take the game to Wigan

Curtis Tilt has pledged he and his Blackpool team-mates will take the game to Wigan Athletic this weekend.

The Latics make the short trip to Bloomfield Road in good form, having won four of their last five games.

Paul Cook’s side are currently in second place in the League One table and sit only two points off the early pacesetters, Shrewsbury Town, but Tilt is confident his side can get another good result after getting back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Bury on Tuesday.

He said: “Wigan will be a tough game but we’re good at home so I think we’ll just take it to them.

“We’ve just got to get a little better away from home but we’re playing some really good stuff at home.

“Things are looking very good for us. Hopefully we can continue our run on Saturday and go from there.”

Tilt scored the winning goal on Tuesday night to maintain Pool’s six-game unbeaten run at Bloomfield Road.

The defender, who is enjoying his first season in the Football League, has won plenty of plaudits for his impressive displays but the 26-year-old says he is keen to keep on improving.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time here so far,” he said.

“I just keep learning with the coaching staff and try and take it onto the pitch.

“The spirit is good in the camp. I’ve said it before it’s the best group of lads I’ve played with.

“The togetherness is up there, everyone sticks together and if you’re out of the team everyone pulls that lad together and brings him back up to keep going.”

The Latics picked up a 1-1 draw against Gillingham during the week.