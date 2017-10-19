Tilt: Seasiders won the hard way

Match winner Curtis Tilt praised Blackpool’s ability to come up with a plan B in their hard-fought win against Lee Clark’s Bury.

The Seasiders continued their unbeaten run on home turf thanks to Tilt’s second half header in their 2-1 victory at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night.

But it was a far from straightforward win for Gary Bowyer’s side as they had to withstand a second-half onslaught from the Shakers, but Tilt was impressed with how the tangerines dug in to pick up another three points on home turf.

“I think we showed a different side to us,” Tilt admitted.

“We normally pass the ball but it didn’t really work this time but all the lads dug in to stick together as we always do to grind out the result.

“You’ve got to give Bury credit but I don’t think we really got our game going, so we had to switch it up to our plan B.

“When you’re backs are against the wall like that we all have to dig in together, defend for each other and cover for each other and when Ryan (Allsop) was called upon he made two great saves.”

Blackpool’s win – their fifth in six games at home – came after Jermaine Beckford had cancelled out Kelvin Mellor’s first-half strike.

That was before Tilt nodded home 17 minutes from time to take the Seasiders up to seventh in the League One table.

Tilt added: “It was a great move for our first goal and it’s exactly what the gaffer wants from us, he wants us to take risks from the back and play forward and it was a great footballing goal.

“For my goal, the gaffer has been on me saying I should have scored by now but that was my first league goal, so I was very proud.

“The ball just came in, I lost whoever was marking me and I hung there and headed it towards goal.

“The gaffer has got on me and Clark (Robertson) massively to score goals, so now it’s my turn to get on to Clark to score now the pressure is off me.”

Blackpool could be sweating over the fitness of Jimmy Ryan for Saturday’s home clash against Wigan Athletic after the midfielder was injured during the warm-up on Tuesday.

The former Fleetwood Town man, who has played an integral part in Pool’s good start to the season, was replaced by Jay Spearing just 15 minutes before kick-off.

Spearing impressed on his home debut which came as no surprise to his manager, who said: “I think what we’ll be doing at the end of every game is talking about what an influence he’s had as he gets fitter and stronger. His quality stands out a mile.

“He wasn’t brought in to replace Jimmy Ryan, he was brought in to play with him and show his experience.

“He’s only going to make everyone better with his experience, he’s just great to have on board.”