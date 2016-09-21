Ticket details released for Bolton clash

Details have been finalised for Blackpool's Checkatrade Trophy clash with Bolton Wanderers.

The club has confirmed tickets for the group stage tie will only be available to buy on the night.

All tickets for the fixture at the Macron Stadium, which takes place at 7pm on Tuesday, October 4, will be priced at £5.

Cash payments will be accepted on turnstile E from 6.15pm.

Pool won their previous group game 2-1 at home to Cheltenham.

They will also face an Everton Under-21 side at Goodison Park on Tuesday, November 8.