TEAM NEWS: Yeovil v Blackpool

One of Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer’s injured strikers Kyle Vassell returns to league action at Yeovil today but the Blackpool boss has been dealt another injury blow.

As Vassell, who scored two in the Tuesday night EFL Trophy win over Cheltenham, continues his recovery from a knock striker Mark Cullen misses the game due to a hamstring tweak sustained on Tuesday.

Cullen’s absence and Vassell’s return to League Two football means Bowyer makes only one change to the side that narrowly lost 1-0 to Plymouth last Saturday.

Vassell will partner Armand Gnanuillet in a 4-4-2 formation.

Midfielder Jack Payne who was sent off after picking up two yellow cards against Plymouth serves his one match ban today as does Yeovil’s Bevis Mugabi who was sent off in Plymouth’s defeat against Doncaster last weekend.

New Blackpool keeper Dean Lyness who joined the club on transfer deadline day starts on the bench.

Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Smith, Dolan, Dawson, Lawless, Eaves, Khan, Dickson, Butcher, McLeod. Subs: Maddison, Copp, Sowunmi, Campbell, Lea, Bassett, Whitfield.

Blackpool: Slocombe, Mellor, Aldred, Robertson, Taylor, Potts, McAlister, Pugh, Daniel, Vassell, Gnanduillet. Subs: Lyness, Aimson, Nolan, Cain, Yeates, Cameron, Osayi-Samuel.

Referee: Graham Horwood (Luton)