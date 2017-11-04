TEAM NEWS: Ryan returns for Pool's FA Cup clash

Jimmy Ryan has been deemed fit enough to be named in Blackpool's line-up for their FA Cup first round clash against Boreham Wood.

The midfielder, who was injured prior to Pool's 2-1 win against Bury last month, is named alongside Jay Spearing in midfield.

Clark Robertson, Kyle Vassell and Colin Daniel miss out through injury, with the latter absent after injuring his groin during the 1-0 defeat at Northampton last weekend.

Elsewhere, Curtis Tilt is suspended and is replaced by Nick Anderton.

Danny Philliskirk keeps his place in the side after netting a brace during the Seasiders' 4-1 win against Middlesbrough U21s on Wednesday night.

Blackpool: Allsop, Turton, Aimson, Anderton, Taylor, Spearing, Ryan, Cooke, Mellor, Delfouneso, Philliskirk

Subs: Williams, D'Almeida, Longstaff, Solomon-Otabor, Clayton, Gnanduillet, Quigley

Referee: Christopher Sarginson