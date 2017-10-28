TEAM NEWS: Ryan misses out again for Seasiders

Blackpool will have to do without the services of Jimmy Ryan again for this afternoon's trip to Northampton.

The midfielder, who has missed the last two games through injury, was expected to be in contention but has failed to reach full fitness.

Elsewhere, the Seasiders make three changes from the team that lost 3-1 against Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Callum Cooke, Sean Longstaff and Armand Gnanduillet all come into the team while Sessi D'Almeida, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Kyle Vassell miss out - with the latter missing out altogether with an injury picked up against Wigan.

Northampton, who have only won one of their last eight games, stick with the same team that beat Gillingham 2-1 last week.

Northampton: Ingram, McWilliams, Taylor, Pierre, Buchanan, Poole, Grimes, Powell, O'Toole, Hoskins, Long

Subs: Cornell, Smith, Kasim, Bowditch, McGugan, Waters, Richards

Blackpool: Allsop, Turton, Tilt, Aimson, Daniel, Spearing, Longstaff, Cooke, Mellor, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs: Williams, Taylor, Anderton, D'Almeida, Solomon-Otabor, Philliskirk, Quigley

Referee: John Busby