TEAM NEWS: Colin Daniel returns for Seasiders

Colin Daniel has returned from injury to take his place in Blackpool's starting line-up for this afternoon's league clash with Portsmouth.

After a momentous week for the club off the field, Gary Bowyer's side return to league action for the first time since their 1-0 defeat to Northampton last month.

Daniel, who picked up a slight groin injury in that defeat, comes back into the team in place of Andy Taylor.

Curtis Tilt returns from suspension while Viv Solomon-Otabor also comes into the side.

Pompey, who have lost their last three league games, make four changes to their side.

New signing Dolly Menga is named on the bench.

Blackpool: Allsop, Turton, Aimson, Tilt, Daniel, Ryan, Spearing, Solomon-Otabor, Cooke, Philliskirk, Delfouneso

Subs: Williams, Mellor, Taylor, D'Almeida, Longstaff, Gnanduillet, Menga

Portsmouth: McGee, Rose, Clarke, Burgess, Lowe, Bennett, Evans, Close, Hawkins, Naismith, Pitman

Subs: Bass, Kennedy, Donohue, Chaplin, Talbot, May, Main

Referee: Jon Moss