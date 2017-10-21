TEAM NEWS: Blackpool make three changes for Wigan clash

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer has made three changes to his line-up for today's home clash against high-fliers Wigan Athletic - two of them forced through injury.

Jimmy Ryan and Clark Robertson are those to miss out with knocks and are replaced by Will Aimson and Viv Solomon-Otabor.

Colin Daniel returns from suspension to take his spot back at left back, with Andy Taylor returning to the bench.

Pool's opponents today are currently the form side in the league, having won four of their last six games. They remain unchanged from their 1-1 draw at Gillingham on Tuesday night.

They sit second in the League One table, two points behind the surprise early pacesetters Shrewsbury Town.

Blackpool: Allsop, Turton, Tilt, Aimson, Daniel, Spearing, D'Almeida, Solomon-Otabor, Mellor, Delfouneso, Vassell

Subs: Williams, Taylor, Cooke, Longstaff, Philliskirk, Gnanduillet, Clayton

Wigan: Jones, Byrne, Dunkley, Burn, Elder, Morsy, Power, Jacobs, Powell, Massey, Toney

Subs: Sarkic, Bruce, Perkins, Roberts, Thomas, Hunt, James

Referee: Andy Haines