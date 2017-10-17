TEAM NEWS: Blackpool make three changes for Bury clash

Gary Bowyer has made three changes to his Blackpool side for tonight's league game against Bury at Bloomfield Road.

Andy Taylor comes in to replace the suspended Colin Daniel, who picked up his fifth booking of the season during the 1-1 draw at Walsall on Saturday.

Sessi D'Almeida and Kelvin Mellor replace Jay Spearing and Callum Cooke respectively.

Blackpool come into the game without a win in their last four games, but they remain unbeaten at Bloomfield Road having won four out of their five games at home.

Bury, managed by former Pool boss Lee Clark, come into the game on the back of an impressive 3-1 home win against high-flying Bradford City.

Striker Jermaine Beckford is expected to pose the biggest threat, having scored seven times already this season.

Tom Aldred, who made the move to Gigg Lane from Blackpool during the summer, starts in the centre of defence for the Shakers.

Blackpool: Allsop, Turton, Tilt, Robertson, Taylor, Ryan, D'Almeida, Longstaff, Mellor, Delfouneso, Vassell

Subs: Williams, Aimson, Speaing, Solomon-Otabor, Cooke, Quigley, Clayton

Bury: Fasan, Leigh, O'Connell, Aldred, Edwards, Maguire, Reilly, Laurent, Smith, Bunn, Beckford

Subs: Maloney, Tutte, Williams, Dobre, O'Shea, Ince, Shotton

Referee: Anthony Backhouse