Taylor: Cup run can still inspire Blackpool

Andy Taylor has called on his Blackpool team-mates to take inspiration from their FA Cup run and make sure they end their league campaign in style.

The Seasiders exited the FA Cup at the fourth round stage after their 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Their run saw them see off two non-league sides in Kidderminster Harriers and Brackley Town before causing a shock against Championship opposition when they beat Barnsley in a replay.

And Taylor, who returned from injury to take his place in the Blackpool side to play Blackburn at the weekend, said the players can’t afford to dwell on their disappointing defeat at Ewood Park.

“Obviously we’re disappointed,” he said. “We wanted a good cup run and obviously we got to this stage, but it’s over now and naturally we’re disappointed.

“But we’ve just got to try and take the positives from what came from the run. We’ve beaten a Championship team and played another one here and although things didn’t quite go our way, we’ve got to take this into our league form.”

Blackpool return to league action with a home game against Colchester United this Saturday as the Seasiders aim to get back to winning ways.

Gary Bowyer’s men have only won one of their last eight fixtures – which was the 2-1 extra-time win against Barnsley – and Taylor is well aware that form has to improve if Blackpool are going to realise their lofty ambitions.

He added: “We’ve got 20 huge games left and we want to get out of League Two. That was our aim at the start of the season and that’s still our aim now.

“The focus is fully on these 20 games because they are absolutely massive.

“We’ve got to dust ourselves off after this and go again on Saturday. We will work hard and hopefully get back to winning ways.”

Taylor, who started his career at Blackburn, said emotions were running high on his return to Ewood Park.

“There were a few emotions flying around as obviously it’s been a long time since I left,” the 30-year-old said.

“There aren’t that many people here that I know but there’s still one or two and obviously I had friends and family watching on in the stadium, so from that point of view it was an enjoyable experience.

“I’m not particularly enjoying the result right now but I’m sure when I look back on it I will be proud.

“But at the minute it’s just disappointment at losing the game and being out of the cup.

“On another day, one or two chances might have gone in and it could have been a different story. You come with a gameplan to these places to stay in the game as long as you can but that obviously went straight out of the window after the early goal and to be fair the second goal is a wonder strike.”