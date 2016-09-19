TALKING POINT: Blackpool need to be more ruthless

It was a familiar woe for the Seasiders as they failed to convert their dominance against Carlisle into three points. Blackpool writer Matt Scrafton looks at the main talking point from Saturday's game.

Blackpool had a mammoth 21 shots on goal on Saturday, but only converted two of them.

They weren't long-range pot shots either. In the first half alone Blackpool had four or five glaring opportunities to take the lead.

Tom Aldred's close-range shot was probably the clearest opportunity, but Armand Gnanduillet also hit the outside of the post, Brad Potts fired wide when well placed and Kyle Vassell had a low shot superbly saved by Carlisle 'keeper Mark Gillespie.

Carlisle could have really had no complaints had they gone into half time 2 or 3-0 down.

But they didn't, and their opener at the start of the second half would have been utterly predictable for the Blackpool fans inside Bloomfield Road.

And once a goal is scored, it changes the whole outlook of the game. Once Charlie Wykes gave the Cumbrians the lead, the momentum swung completely in favour of the visitors and a second shortly followed.

It was exactly the same at Colchester the week previous. Blackpool had dominated the first 45 minutes but went into half time level after failing to put the hosts to the sword.

If you're utterly dominant in a game then a 1-0 lead won't be enough. All it takes for the opposition to score is a mistake at the back, a moment of magic or a set-piece.

With Armand Gnanduillet, Kyle Vassell, Mark Cullen, Danny Philliskirk, Jamille Matt and Jack Redshaw, Blackpool boast one of the strongest forward lines in the league - which makes the lack of ruthlessness all the more curious.

Does this mean there is a lack of service? Well no, because the chances have been there. If Pool weren't creating any opportunities at all then boss Gary Bowyer would be a lot more concerned.

Cullen, Philliskirk and Matt have all only just returned from injury, meaning it might take them a while to get back up to speed. While Redshaw is still out on the sidelines.

It's all well and good saying the performances are there meaning the results will eventually come - but what if they don't? Blackpool need to back up their words as soon as possible but they have a difficult task ahead of them when they face Crewe next Saturday, who are currently third in the table.

Fail to take their chances in that game and we'll probably have the same discussion this time next week.