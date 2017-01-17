Stags boss confirms interest in Redshaw

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans has confirmed his interest in signing Blackpool striker Jack Redshaw.

Rumours over the future of the 26-year-old had circulated on social media after the former Morecambe man posted an inspiration quote above "moving on" having followed Mansfield on Twitter.

Evans has since confirmed the club was close to agreeing a deal late last week, which also included a Stags player going in the opposite direction, but added the deal is not dead in the water.

He said: “We tried to do something with Jack last week.

“They tried to do something with one of ours and it was near to being done, but never got across the line.

“There were different conversations about Jack, one was a permanent, one was a loan and was a loan with a view.

“It didn’t work out because there was another deal with someone else perhaps going in the direction of Blackpool and we couldn’t get it done. But we were really up against the timeline.

"We were ready late morning on Friday and the chances are that if Jack had joined us then he would have been sat up in the stand watching it anyway.

“We like, as a minimum, two or three (training) sessions unless for team reasons we need to put someone in like we did with Hayden White on Saturday.

“It’s not dead. But we have not not revisited that this morning. We are trying to sort a number of players in different positions, not just in the front area of the pitch.”

It is thought Redshaw, who is continuing his recovery from a long spell out on the sidelines with shin splints, could be sent out on a loan deal to get him some crucial game time.