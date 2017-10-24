Spearing: Players to blame for Blackpool defeat

Jay Spearing says Blackpool were the masters of their own downfall in the defeat to Wigan Athletic.

The Latics recovered from Kyle Vassell’s early strike to pick up a comfortable 3-1 win at a rainy and windswept Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

While Wigan were the better side for much of the game – limiting the Seasiders to just the one shot on target – Spearing believed all three of their goals were avoidable.

“It was a tough afternoon,” Spearing admitted. “Wigan are a good side and in my opinion they should go on and win the league.

“They’ve got a great squad with great players and they were solid throughout.

“I don’t think they cut us open though massively, we’ve just conceded three sloppy goals and they’ve gone away with the three points. We’re the ones who have killed ourselves.

“As soon as we got in the dressing room we were asked what had gone wrong and straight away the lads said ‘listen, we’ve given three sloppy goals away’.

“All over the park we’ve matched them. They might have had a bit more possession but everything was in front of us.

“I don’t think they cut us open once throughout the whole game.

“It’s second phase from corners we shouldn’t be conceding from. We’ve got lads putting their bodies on the line but things just fell nicely for their lad on a couple of occasions.

“But we’ve got to pick ourselves up, we’ve got a big week ahead and we’ve got a few injuries that need seeing to.

“But we’ve got a big game next week (Northampton away) which we’re looking forward to.”

Blackpool were given the perfect start on Saturday when Vassell capitalised on a defensive mix-up to hand his side an early lead, but Chey Dunkley scored either side of the half-time interval to put the Latics in control.

Former Seasider David Perkins, who failed to score during his time at Blackpool, then rounded off the win with a cool finish.

Spearing added: “They’ve had a lot of possession but we’ve matched every one of them.

“They’re a strong squad while we’ve got a young squad with a lot of boys who are still learning.

“There were lads who came in because of injuries. I thought Will (Aimson) came in and did very well.

“First half we had wind, torrential rain, the whole lot. But I think the game adapted well and it was a good game throughout.

“We got on with it and obviously the second half was a bit better, but again the goals we conceded weren’t good enough from our point of view.

“We just gave away sloppy goals and that’s something we’ll be working on during the week.”