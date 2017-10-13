Spearing on course for Blackpool debut at Walsall

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer says that Jay Spearing will travel to Walsall and is in contention to make his Seasiders debut tomorrow.

The 28-year-old was released by Bolton this summer as they prepared for a return to the Championship.

After a successful trial at Bloomfield Road Blackpool finally reached a deal to seal Spearing’s services until the end of the season, while Adam Henley continues to train with the club.

He said: “Jay is a top pro, he has looked after himself when he came in, he played a couple of 11 versus 11 and he hasn’t struggled with it.

“He played on Tuesday in an 11 versus 11 I asked him how he was and he said ‘yeah I’m ready to go.’

“It is amazing we have got him here, the fact he is not playing in the Championship is staggering.

“We are absolutely buzzing that we have been able to pull this off; it is a credit to him because he has not been able to get something sorted, he was waiting and waiting but he just wants to play football.

“The deal we have got him on is a staggering deal for us but we have signed a Championship player in my opinion.

“I’m staggered Adam has not been snapped up, he is still training with us;we are looking at trying to do something.”

Blackpool dropped to 11th without kicking a ball as their clash with Blackburn was postponed due to Rovers’ international call-ups.

Tomorrow’s opponents held leaders Shrewsbury to a 1-1 draw last time out; Bowyer watched it and was impressed with what he saw.

He said: “They have got a threat up front, three lads that played up there have all got different attributes that we have to be aware of.

“It is a game we are looking forward to, we haven’t had a game for a week or two and we have got the memory of Southend and we want to try and get rid of that.”