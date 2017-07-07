Slocombe reveals why he left Blackpool

New Bristol Rovers signing Sam Slocombe has revealed he left Blackpool due to issues with his contract.

The 29-year-old joined the Seasiders' League One rivals earlier this week having come to the end of his time at Bloomfield Road.

Slocombe was Pool's number one goalkeeper last season, making 46 appearances as Gary Bowyer's side won promotion back to League One via the play-offs.

The shot stopper, who spent one season on the Fylde Coast, was out of contract although the club had the option of extending his deal by a further 12 months.

"Blackpool had an option," Slocombe explained to the Bristol Post.

"I think when I left Oxford and went to Blackpool there were parts of the contract that if we got promoted they weren't too happy with. So they didn't take the option.

"They did put an offer to me, but having spoken to the gaffer [Gary Bowyer] I thought it was maybe a good time to see what else was out there."

Slocombe also confirmed he had offers from elsewhere before joining Rovers.

"There were a couple of other offers, and a couple more interested too," Slocombe added.

"A couple of teams were wanting to leave their business until quite late in the window, which I don't think is the best preparation for any player.

"This was a great opportunity and once I'd spoken to the gaffer down here, I kind of made my mind up."