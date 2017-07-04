Slocombe linked with Blackpool's League One rivals

Out-of-contract Blackpool goalkeeper Sam Slocombe is reportedly attracting interest from fellow League One side Bristol Rovers.

Rovers are currently without a first-team goalkeeper ahead of their first pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The 29-year-old shot stopper was offered a new deal by Blackpool at the end of last season but Gary Bowyer, speaking last week, told The Gazette he does not expect Slocombe to stay at Bloomfield Road.

He said: "We made Sam an offer and he's in a similar position to Tom (Aldred), so we don't know where we're going with that one.

"But that looks more likely that he won't be staying."

It comes after Pool brought in a goalkeeper of their own yesterday in the form of Bury's Ben Williams, who signed on a one-year deal.

It is expected the Seasiders are still in the hunt for another goalkeeper.