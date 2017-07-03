Six more on Seasiders’ shopping list?

Gary Bowyer has revealed he would still like to make another six additions to his Blackpool squad.

The Seasiders have already been busy this summer, bringing in five new players to bolster the squad that clinched promotion from League Two last time out.

But, having conceded that Sam Slocombe is likely to leave Bloomfield Road, Bowyer says he would like to sign another two goalkeepers if possible.

Midfield is another area that needs to be strengthened, with Jim McAlister – who is continuing his recovery from a broken leg – currently the only recognised player that is able to play in central midfield.

Bowyer said: “Personally I’d like to bring in another six but we’ll see what we can do, because it’s a competitive market at the moment.

“It’s no secret that the only central midfielder you could class as a proper central midfielder is Jim McAlister, and unfortunately he’s still out with the broken leg although he’s making progress.

“So that is an area where we need to make progress.

“Unfortunately we missed out on a couple last week. But that’s part of it, you get a little jab but you’ve got to get back in the ring and keep fighting with it and try and get them over the line.”

The Blackpool team are now in Scotland taking part in a pre-season training camp.

They will spend a week at the same location as last year’s camp as well as playing one friendly behind closed doors.

It comes after the players returned to Bloomfield Road on Wednesday to carry out fitness tests, before taking to the training pitch at Squires Gate on Thursday.

The club’s first official pre-season friendly is at Southport on Saturday, July 15.

Bowyer had no time to rest after Pool’s play-off final win at Wembley, getting straight down to business to prepare for their return to League One.

“I don’t think you get a break at all now, but I managed to get away for a week which kept the wife happy,” he added.

“It’s better being on the phone in the sun than in the office after all.

“But the players have come back and they look fantastic already with the shape they’re in.

“I know we’ve only had four weeks off but they’ve really looked after themselves.

“There’s still a good buzz around the place, which is a great feeling.

“There normally is for pre-season when the players are on their way back but obviously there’s still that buzz from what we achieved at the end of May.

“I think people are still high on that.”