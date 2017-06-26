SIGNING: Blackpool swoop for sought-after Barrow defender

Blackpool have signed 21-year-old left back Nick Anderton from Barrow for an undisclosed fee.

The highly-rated defender has agreed an initial two-year deal at Bloomfield Road, with the club holding an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The former Preston North End youth player impressed for Barrow last season, leading him to be linked with a string of clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers, Rotherham United and Bradford City.

It is understood Barrow rejected several offers for the defender during last season's January transfer window.

Anderton, who was recently shortlisted as a Young Player of the Year candidate by The Non League Paper, departs Holker Street having made more than 80 appearances for The Bluebirds, including 52 last season as the club finished seventh in the National League table.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Anderton said. “It’s been a couple of weeks in the pipeline and I’m buzzing to finally have it sorted and sign.

“The Conference is a tough division and I’ve learnt a lot and played a lot of games in a competitive league, and that’s the best way to improve.

“Having to drop down and find my feet, I think I’ve learnt the hard way and I appreciate the chance I’ve got to come back up in the league.”

He becomes Blackpool’s fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Curtis Tilt, Peter Hartley, Ollie Turton and Max Clayton.