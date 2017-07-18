SIGNING: Blackpool swoop for goalkeeper

Blackpool have signed 25-year-old AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Ryan Allsop on a season-long loan.

He will compete for the number one jersey with Ben Williams, who signed for the club at the start of the month.

The shot stopper becomes Pool's eighth signing of the summer, with their ninth - Middlesbrough midfielder Callum Cooke - being announced shortly afterwards.

Allsop, who made his Premier League debut for the Cherries against Everton in November 2015, has previously spent time out on loan with Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers.

Of the move, he said: “It’s a great club and I know the goalkeeping coach very well, so I look forward to working with him.

"I want to come here and play as many games as possible and push on with my career.

“I can get settled here now and fully concentrate on my football and progressing myself, and hopefully this club as well.”

Manager Gary Bowyer added: “I’d like to thank Eddie Howe and Bournemouth for allowing us to bring Ryan to the club. He’s a very good goalkeeper and someone that Dave Timmins has coached before.

“His arrival strengthens our goalkeeping department and provides stern competition for a place in the team.”