SIGNING: Blackpool swoop for Clayton

Bolton Wanderers forward Max Clayton is the latest player to sign for Blackpool.

The 22-year-old has signed an initial two-year contract at Bloomfield Road, with the club holding an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

He will officially make the move on July 1 following the expiration of his contract at Bolton.

Clayton, who has represented England at various youth levels, said: “It’s nice to come and get it over the line so quickly.

“I knew a few people here and I thought it was important for my development to come and work with people that I know.

“I want to contribute, I want to do well and I want to have an impact this season and hopefully push us up to have a good season.”

Clayton featured on 30 occasions during his time at Bolton and was part of a side promoted back to the Championship last season.

Prior to joining Bolton, Clayton came through the youth system at his home town club, Crewe Alexandra, where he made 92 first-team appearances and scored 16 goals.

While at Crewe he also achieved promotion to League One via the play-offs in 2012 and was a team-mate of Kelvin Mellor and fellow new signing Ollie Turton.

He becomes the fourth player to sign for the Seasiders this summer, following in the footsteps of Curtis Tilt, Peter Hartley and Ollie Turton.