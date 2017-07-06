SIGNING: Blackpool snap up Jimmy Ryan

Former Fleetwood Town midfielder Jimmy Ryan has made the short trip down the Fylde Coast to sign for neighbours Blackpool.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year contract, becoming the Seasiders' seventh signing of the summer.

The experienced midfielder moves to Bloomfield Road from Fleetwood, where he won the club’s Player of the Year award in 2016 and made a total of 67 appearances.

He was initially offered a new deal at Highbury but it was eventually withdrawn after he failed to turn up for pre-season training.

“I spoke to the manager and I just liked everything he said,” Ryan said. “I want to give it a go and just take the club forward.

“I’ve played in League One for a while now, I’m no stranger to it, and hopefully I can do well for the club.”

The playmaker, who was on the books of Liverpool as a youngster and won the FA Youth Cup on two occasions, achieved promotion to League One with Chesterfield in 2014 and has also been a key performer for Accrington Stanley and Scunthorpe United.

“I’m delighted to bring Jimmy to the club,” manager Gary Bowyer said. “He has an unbelievable passing ability and is able to take control of games and keep things moving forward.

“He offers great experience and leadership to the squad and fits in massively with what we’re about and the way we like to play football.”